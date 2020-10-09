Sofia Richie gleams in black jumper as she shares new Instagram picture amid dispute rumours

Sofia Richie amazed fans with latest snap amid rumours of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick's affairs with model Bella Banos.

The 22-year-old seems to teas her ex-boyfriend Scott by displaying her glam as she posted new picture on Instagram after unfollowing him, showing her in a stylish black jumper.



In the picture, the daughter of Lionel Richie, in the picture, is seen gazing into the camera as she took the steamy picture in car: She also shared a shifty eyes emoji .

Sofia's latest picture came shortly after she unfollowed her ex Scott Disick as rumours swirled when he was pictured with model Bella Banos.

On Monday, she left fans awestruck by sharing her sizzling selfie in light green top.

Sofia's latest picture came shortly after she unfollowed her ex Scott Disick as rumours swirled when he was pictured with model Bella Banos.



On Monday, she left fans awestruck by sharing her sizzling selfie in light green top.