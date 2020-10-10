Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace 

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Sophie Wessex is observing a period of isolation after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Countess of Wessex is taking precautions as per the prescribed protocol, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," reads the statement released on Friday.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," adds the palace.

The royal is likely to stay at her Bagshot Park home, along with husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

View this post on Instagram

The Countess of Wessex today visited the National @spacecentre to mark #WorldSpaceWeek, and to see first-hand the educational programmes on offer. HRH was joined by astronaut Helen Sharman - the first Briton to go into space - at the Centre, which has recently re-opened with social distancing measures in place. The Countess met a small number of students participating in the National Space Academy’s Space Engineering Course, and heard from them about the key role the Centre plays in space education in the UK. HRH also took part in a live Q&A session (transmitted via satellite!) with Helen Sharman, discussing ways to inspire the next generation to embrace science and space education. #DidYouKnow the Royal Family has a long history of supporting the study of astronomy? Visit our stories to learn more.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on



