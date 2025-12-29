'Emily in Paris' star opens up about 'nerd' hobby

Ashley Park is making great use out of her 'boring' hobby

Ashley Park, who is widely known for playing Mindy in Emily in Paris, has updated fans about her boring hobby that she practices when she is working on set.

The 34-year-old has revealed that she has now started to utilize that hobby to make gifts for her co-stars.

Park, also known as Mindy (Emily’s best friend in the romantic comedy drama), really adores her nerd hobby of "crocheting" and now she has begun making sweet little things for the cast of the show.

In a recent interview, she opened, "I just finished an emotional-support succulent for Lily [Collins] that I was going to give to her at the beginning of press.”

"And I just, I'm already thinking about, I've already started mini projects for everybody. So currently, it's that. It's a little nerdy, but that is so cute”, she added in her interview on Good Morning America.

Ashley further unveiled that she has also been crocheting something for Lily’s 10-month-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband Charlie McDowell.

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls star also gifted a handmade crochet coaster to Drew Barrymore when appeared for an interview on former's show.

Emily in Paris season 5 is successfully streaming on Netflix.