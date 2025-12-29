Andrew Garfield reveals ONE underrated film that he is proud of

Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts recently collaborated in 'After the Hunt'

Andrew Garfield has spoken about one his underrated films that he is proud of and does not regret at all for doing it.

The 44-year-old is globally acclaimed as playing Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies.

The Marvel films gave him a massive amount of recognition, yet there is one film that he claims that many have not seen, but he still feels happy and contended about it.

In conversation with GQ, The Social Network star revealed that one his films titled Boy A is a project that he personally really likes. Though, many people have not seen it, but he still proud of it.

Andrew said in a statement, "Well, a film that I really like a lot that not many people have seen that I've done is a film called Boy A, which was like my second film I did, and I think it's a really, really great film.”

The film revolved around a guy named Jack Burridge, who becomes a hero after saving a young girl’s life. However, his joy is short lived as a local newspaper leaks his history as Eric Wilson, a former convict.

Work wise, Garfield recently featured in a movie called After the Hunt alongside Julia Roberts.