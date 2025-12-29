John Legend gets slimed on 47th birthday: Watch

Birthdays are usually about cakes and candles but John Legend’s latest celebrations came with a whole lot of slime.

The Voice coach turned 47 on Sunday, December 28, and his birthday celebrations weren't clean-cut at all.

The EGOT status holder marked the occasion with a trip to the Sloomoo Institute, a slime experience in New York City, with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their four children.

Taking to her Instagram Teigen, 40, offered a sneak peek of the family’s day out.

She shared a montage of videos capturing herself and Legend having fun with their kids: daughters nine-year-old Luna Simone, and two-year-old Esti Maxine as well as sons seven-year-old Miles Theodore, and two-year-old Wren Alexander.

The video compilation opened with the parents standing alongside two of their kids, all wearing disposable plastic covers, as blue slime poured down over them, drenching everyone in the gooey substance.

“One last thing before we leave nyc we love you @sloomooinstitute!” the former model captioned the post. “Love, Chroostoonoo, Joohn, Loonoo, Mooloos, Oostoo and Wroon.”

Among other moments, the video also featured clips of the kids exploring various attractions at the Slime Institute and clearly having a great time.

Interestingly, Legend's latest birthday outing comes on the heels of a busy holiday season during which the family unwrapped Christmas presents together on December 25, and also attended Disney on Ice at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on December 20.