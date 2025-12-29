Inside Blake Lively's cozy Christmas with Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively gave rare insight into Christmas with Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively proved that she is not thinking about her rift with It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni as she celebrated Christmas with Ryan Reynolds and kids.

The Gossip Girl alum gave fans a rare insight into her festive downtime with husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children

Lively took to Instagram Story December 28 to reveal her 'heaven'.

She gave rare insight into family's intimate traditions family including hot cookies paired with iced milk (“yes, with ice, iykyk”), a roaring fire, Mahjong games, snow outside, and even a sparkly Britney Spears‑inspired water bottle.

The evening was rounded out by a new season of Fixer Upper which worked as the perfect backdrop for her holiday bliss.

The actress’ update came amid her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.

She accused him of sexual harassment and launching smear campaign against her last year.

While Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued, his filing was dismissed by a judge.

Lively’s case is scheduled for trial in May 2026.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift's estranged friend shares four children with the Green Lantern star: James (11), Inez (9), Betty (6) anenterd Olin (2).