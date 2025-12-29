Enrique Iglesias shares first-ever photo of all four kids together

Enrique Iglesias and his longtime partner Anna Kournikova treated fans to an adorable photo of all four kids after the new baby’s arrival.

Almost 10 days after welcoming their fourth baby together, the Spanish singer-songwriter and Kournikova, 44, shared the first photo of all their kids posing together in a joint Instagram post.

On Saturday, December 27, the private couple offered a rare glimpse into their new family life of six.

The snapshot showed the older siblings gathered around the newborn, who lay peacefully in a rocking bed at the center of the sweet family photo.

Looking straight into the camera, eight-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and their five-year-old sister Mary, lovingly wrapped their arms around the sleeping baby, each placing a tiny hand on the little one.

“My Sunshines,” the newly minted parents of four captioned the photo, punctuated with a series of red heart emoji.

The Bailando hitmaker and the former Tennis star became parents to a fourth baby on December 17.

A couple of days later they announced the arrival of their new addition on December 22.

The caption read "My Sunshine 12.17.2025,” alongside a picture of the newborn wrapped in a blanket.

Notably, the couple, who have been together since 2001, has not yet shared any additional details about their new baby's sex or name.