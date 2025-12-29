Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson 'on good terms' after 'altercation'

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson may be on good terms despite recent rumours of an alleged "altercation" between the former One Direction bandmates.

In the days following reports that the two were involved in a physical fight, it has been obeserved that the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker and Louis continue to follow each other on Instagram.

According to the report, Zayn allegedly left the Miss You singer with a concussion, prompting the marketing campaign for their planned Netflix documentary to be put on hold indefinitely.

However, their ongoing social media connection has cast doubt on the severity of the alleged incident.

Fans of the duo, often referred to as "Zoius" supporters, have also dismissed the swirling rumours, sharing images that appear to show the two spending time together.

Some fans have claimed the photos were taken after the alleged bar fight, though the exact timing of the images remains unclear.

While some supporters labelled the rumours "stupid," others questioned the credibility of the source.

"That and it’s coming from a horrible source. Plus it said Louis had a concussion, he certainly didn’t look like he had one," one Reddit user wrote.

"It’s Star magazine," another added. "It sounds like a desperate ploy for quick headlines."

"I don’t believe it either. My understanding was that filming wrapped a while ago, and I can’t find anyone else reporting this besides The Star," a third commenter noted.

For the unversed, earlier this month reports surfaced claiming a serious fight broke out between the newly reunited members of the boy band during the filming of a Netflix documentary.

The alleged altercation came after a period of public reconciliation in 2025, which included Louis attending Zayn’s concert in January and the latter re-following his old pal on Instagram in May after years of a strained relationship.

The pair were also spotted together in New York in September 2025.

Notably, neither Zayn nor Louis has addressed the rumours or commented publicly on their relationship in the wake of the reports.

Their first social media posts after the claims focused solely on their respective live shows and upcoming projects.

A few days after the rumours dampened hopes of a One Direction reunion, Louis shared updates about his future plans.

The 33-year-old musician is currently preparing for his How Did We Get Here? World Tour, which will span Europe and North America in support of his upcoming album of the same name. The tour is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and conclude in July 2026.

Meanwhile, the Pillowtalk chart-topper also returned to social media, sharing photos from rehearsals and preparations for his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

He is set to headline his first-ever Las Vegas residency, a seven-night engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in January 2026, featuring songs from his four solo albums.

The shows will run from January 20 to 31, 2026, marking what the singer has described as a “massive year” ahead.

Given Zayn and Louis' unfazed demeanor toward the rumours and fan discussions on Reddit and other social media platforms many questions the seriousness of the claims.

Most importanly, the fact that neither has unfollowed the other is a key sign that the reports may be exaggerated and that they might acutally be on "good terms."