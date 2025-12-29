‘Stranger Things' makers ease fan concerns over Steve's fate with big hint

‘Stranger Things' makers gives major hint of Steve's fate in finale

Stranger Things creators, Ross and Matt Duffers addressed how things could wrap up for the Hawkins dwellers specially for the fan-favourite character, Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery.

Steve, who initially was self-absorbed and immature in season one, instantly became a beloved character in the following seasons after showing remorse, accountability and becoming surprisingly kind-hearted.

With the finale coming close, the fans have been worried for Steve’s fate as many speculate that he might die in order to save his friends and hometown.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer Brothers responded to the rumours.

"People are always worried about Steve," said Ross.

Matt added, “It doesn’t matter. We could have put nothing in the trailer and people would still be freaked out about Steve.”

When asked about how worried fans should be about the fate of their favourite character, Matt said, “It’s not Game of Thrones. We’re not in Westeros. I love Game of Thrones, but it’s just a very different type of show than that. There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation.”

"I think some things happen in the finale that are very surprising, but we’re not trying to shock or upset anyone.” He continued, “I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there’s something inevitable about what happens, and that it doesn’t feel painful but feels satisfying."

About Steve, Matt further said, “We’ll see. But as for Steve’s fate. I don’t know. I can’t say. It would be the next logical step. He keeps getting beaten up more and more. The only way we could take it further is death."

Up till now fifth season volume one and two have not shown any main character death so one can expect bloodbath in the finale episode.

Stranger Things final episode will have limited screenings on December 31, timed to its global premiere on Netflix and will run through January 1, 2026.