Kim Kardashian draws flak for children Christmas gift

Kim Kardashian garnered negative attention for her gifts to her children this Christmas.

The Kardashians star previously took to Instagram to reveal that each of her kids, North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (7) and Psalm (8) received their own puppy for Christmas.

She captioned the December 25 post featuring the furry dogs as: “Each kid got a puppy.”

While the gesture delighted her family, animal rights group PETA quickly condemned the move.

It call the act “inexcusably callous” amid the ongoing homeless animal crisis.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk criticized the SKIMS founder for overlooking shelter animals.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups,” Newkirk shared with Daily Mail Saturday, December 27.

Newkirk pleaded the 45-year-old to contact PETA or a local shelter the next time she plans to adopt another dog.

Newkirk urged Kardashian to make amends by encouraging her children to volunteer at local shelters, sponsoring adoption events, or supporting spay-and-neuter initiatives.

Reportedly, the family celebrated Christmas at a scaled-down version of their annual Christmas Eve party.

Kim appeared in a vintage silver Thierry Mugler gown while her children opted for sleek all-black outfits.