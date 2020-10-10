‘Tanzeem saazi at 3am’: Talal Chaudhry hits back at PM Imran Khan over jibe

LAHORE: PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday reacted strongly to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s jibe at him over a recent incident in which he was allegedly beaten by the brothers of a female lawmaker outside her home.

PM Imran Khan, addressing the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on Friday, had mentioned the incident sarcastically without naming Chaudhry.

“A few days ago, I saw a senior member of their party [PML-N] went to a a lady's home at 3am for 'organisational restructuring' and was surprised when was he beaten by her brothers,” the prime minister had said, prompting the audience to burst into laughter.

“It was then I realised that there are people in their party who genuinely believe their leader had taken money out of the country legally,” he had said, referring to the money laundering accusations against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to the prime minister, the PML-N leader said the prime minister has proven that small people are occupying high offices in the country.

“After this, I have the right to expose all the stories — from California’s courts to Pakpattan,” Talal said.

The PML-N leader also slammed PM Imran for using women to scandalise his opponents.

“It is clear that the opposition is on their nerves and I will respond to every attack," he said.

Talal Chaudhry was hospitalised a few days ago after being injured in a mysterious incident in Faislabad.

When Geo News contacted Chaudhry’s brother, he had said that unidentified men attacked the PML-N leader and he had sustained injuries for which he had been admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

As news of the incident spread, what was an alleged scuffle turned murkier as PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said on national television that: “Talal Chaudhry harassing a female MNA is highly regrettable.”

“The government will take action and protect her from this thuggery,” he had said, urging the Faisalabad police to take prompt action.