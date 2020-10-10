Charsaddah rape case: Suspect 'confesses' to sexually assaulting, murdering 2.5 year old

The crime scene of Charsaddah rape case. Photo: Geo.tv/Screen grab

CHARSADDA: One of the suspects arrested for raping and murdering a 2.5-year-old girl in Charsaddah has confessed to the crime, police sources confirmed on Saturday.



According to the sources, the suspect is presently in police custody and had 'confessed' to the crime during interrogation.

Police said they interrogated more than 300 people in the case, after which all but 15 suspects were released. One of those 15 suspects has now allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police further revealed that a murder weapon has been recovered from the suspect and that the crime scene location has also been identified. Upon the identification of the accused, the police also recovered the girl's shoes from the fields.

According to the police, the suspect said that he had abducted the girl from Sheikh Kali and murdered her after raping her.

The police further said that the accused is 40-years-old and belongs to the same village as the girl.

The child had been abducted in Charsadda on October 6 and was killed after being raped. Her body had been recovered from a field the next day.

