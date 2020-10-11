Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth furious as staff members refuse to cooperate in unprecedented move

Queen Elizabeth's staff members feel they have been 'pushed too far'

Queen Elizabeth is reeling with a crisis that has emerged amongst her staff and the royal family. 

Tensions between the two mounted after the monarch's staff members gathered to 'revolt' against palace residents in order to oppose their plan of celebrating Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Queen had ordered a small number of staffers, about 20, to stay in a "COVID bubble" to work during the holidays at the Sandringham palace in Norfolk.

Restricting to this bubble means that the staff members will be prohibited to leave the Sandringham estate to meet their own family for Christmas.

"The group—said to involve cleaners, laundry and maintenance workers—are believed to have mutinied because they are unwilling to isolate from loved ones for four weeks," the outlet said.

If the Queen's staff is not willing to create the safety bubble, then she will have to break her 33 years' old tradition and celebrate Christmas at the Windsor castle, instead of Sandringham estate like every year.

"The Queen is furious. The staff said enough is enough. It is absolutely unprecedented," a source told The Sun.

"Everybody wants to stay loyal but they feel they've been pushed too far by being made to isolate from their families for Christmas. Discussions are taking place with the team on operational matters but it is too early to speculate on implications for Christmas."

