Ice Spice heaps praise on favourite musician other than Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift featured Ice Spice on her song 'Karma' on 'Midnights'

Ice Spice has fulfilled her dream of collaborating with one of her favourite musicians – Taylor Swift, who is now her “closest celebrity friend,” but there is someone else she has looked up to since she was a kid.

The 25-year-old rapper has also worked with Nicki Minaj, but no one compares to Beyonce for her, whom she still wishes she could make music with.

The Boys’ a liar hitmaker shared, “I’d like to make a song with Beyoncé. As a kid, I looked up to people like [her],” in her recent interview with Us Weekly.

The checklist items that she has already achieved are winning a VMA, which she described as the “proudest moments of my career,” as well as performing on the stage with Swift, who brought her on the stage at the Eras Tour.

As of now, Spice has made her voice acting debut in the animated SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which is now released across theatres.

Speaking about the movie, the Barbie Girl songstress said, “Filming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was like nothing I’ve ever done before. It was my first time voice acting, so I was just excited.”