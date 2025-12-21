Wayne Lineker breaks silence from hospital bed ahead of lonely Christmas

Wayne Lineker shared a worrying health update from hospital as he continued to recover from a life threatening illness that almost killed him.

The Ibiza club owner and reality TV star revealed that he could be forced to spend this Christmas alone if his condition does not improve at all.

The 63 year old was rushed to the hospital earlier this month and was later treated in good care.

Doctors diagnosed him with extremely dangerous pneumonia, an infection that left him unable to walk and struggle to breathe.

From his hospital bed, Wayne told fans that he is still undergoing treatment and might now go for a major surgery.

“I know I look a bit rough,” he said, before adding, “But, I’ve been through a lot this past couple of days.”

He also explained that parts of his lungs are not clearing properly despite medication.

“Parts of my lungs, weren’t clearing of the phlegm, and were very stubborn,” Wayne shared.

However, doctors asked him to do breathing exercises daily, well hourly, and to stay active around his room.

Wayne said he is currently on strong antibiotics but warned the surgery could happen soon if there is no such improvement.

“It’s a keyhole surgery and then they’ll go in and do what’s called a washout, and wash my lungs out and hopefully that will be the end of it,” he explained.

“It will be touch and go whether I’ll be going home for Christmas,” Wayne added. “There’s your update. Thanks guys.”