Real meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' song shocks fans

Taylor Swift leaves Swifties divided with new insights over hit song

Taylor Swift opened up about writing one of her songs on Midnights, in the newly released episode of End of an Era, and the meaning seemed to differ from the common fan interpretation.

The 36-year-old pop superstar surprised her fans, including her mom, who thought the song Hits Different was about falling in love, by telling them an entirely different story.

During one of the episodes of her docuseries, the Opalite hitmaker was seen rehearsing a mashup of her song, Hits Different, and Welcome to New York, when her mom, Andrea Swift, remarked that it reflected her life at the moment.

Surprised by the comment, Taylor asked her mom who she was talking about, and Andrea replied, “Travis, your boyfriend,” adding that it was similar to how he was different from everyone else she had been in love with.

However, the Grammy winner seemed confused and told her mom that these “are literally two breakup songs,” and according to her perspective, the mashup reflects the journey of someone who went through a horrible breakup and moved to another city, and found a new sense of self.

While Mama Swift just chuckled and told her daughter, “I guess so,” the interpretation seems to be a common misconception among the Swifties as many fans expressed on social media.

Released way before Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn was confirmed, many fans listened to the 2022 album as a romantic album instead of noticing the sad undertones. Since then, however, sources close to the Eras Tour performer have confirmed that they broke up multiple times during the six-year-long relationship.