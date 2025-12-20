Why Sylvester Stallone loses biggest blockbuster role?

Sylvester Stallone, one of Hollywood’s most iconic action stars, will not be starring in the reboot of the 1993 action hit Cliffhanger.

The 79-year-old actor, who was expected to lead the project, stepped away after financial and scheduling issues could not be resolved.

Producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe spent years working on the film with Stallone in mind as the male lead.

A guaranteed fee was a key condition for the actor’s appearance but the required payment was never finalised.

Without the agreement in place, Stallone did not sign a contract to join the project.

The Alarum actor was reportedly prepared to shoot his scenes during a break from his television series Tulsa King. However, the financial issues became the main reason for major changes behind the scenes.

The main director who was associated with Stallone’s version left the project and a new director was hired.

Lead roles were recast, with Lily James and Pierce Brosnan now taking the main parts.

Moreover, fans have also noticed Stallone’s smaller roles in recent films such as Expendables 4.

Co-star Jason Statham said that his reduced screen time changed the way the set worked, as new characters became the focus.

Experts shared that the actor stepping back shows a trend in Hollywood, where older stars sometimes leave big projects because of money, schedules or creative differences.

Sylvester continues to work on Tulsa King but the Cliffhanger reboot will go ahead without one of action movies’ most well-known faces.