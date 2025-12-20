How Nick Reiner fares under arrest for Rob Reiner, mom's death

Rob Reiner and Michele’s son Nick suspected for homicide

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, is currently under arrest after being charged with his parents' murder, and his time in prison is reportedly bleak.

The 32-year-old filmmaker is confined to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility downtown Los Angeles, where he was moved on December 15.

Nick has been on suicide watch since his arrest, and he is ordered to wear a suicide-prevention vest at all times, which he was seen in during his first court appearance as well.

The accused writer is reportedly kept in complete solitude and only allowed to interact with his authorised legal authorities, as a source told People Magazine.

Nick is also under constant supervision via video camera, which remains under the escorting officer’s authority.

“This is important so that no one compromises this high-profile case, and so that no civilian or inmate can ask him questions, such as why he killed his parents,” they told the outlet.

While reports have emerged regarding Nick’s disturbed mental health and schizophrenia diagnosis, the source confirmed that he is examined by mental health professionals every day and will remain on watch for suicide prevention until the doctors declare him safe.