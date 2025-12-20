Princess Lilibet’s Christmas look sends royal watchers buzzing

Princess Lilibet's festive fashion moment is already causing a royal style ripple.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their 2025 family Christmas card on Friday, 19 December, they treated fans to two heart-warming images and, as ever, it was Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who quietly stole the spotlight.

The first photograph, shared by Meghan on social media with the message “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours,” shows the family posed on a wooden bridge within the lush grounds of their Montecito, California home.

Taken earlier this month, the image balances relaxed California charm with unmistakable polish.

Prince Harry and six year old Archie coordinated effortlessly in matching shirts and smart trousers, while Meghan and Lilibet shared a tender forehead-to-forehead moment that instantly melted hearts online.

But it was Lilibet’s outfit that had royal watchers zooming in. Dressed in a sweet blue frock paired with silver shoes, the young princess clearly inherited her mother’s refined fashion sense.

Yet her look carried a subtle royal nod too, one that echoed her cousins across the Atlantic rather than her famously stylish cousin Princess Charlotte.

Completing the outfit were pristine white knee-high socks, an adorable detail long associated with the Wales children.

Prince George and Prince Louis have both been spotted wearing similar socks on numerous occasions, making the choice a quiet callback to traditional royal childrenswear.



