Prince George signs visitors' book in 'proud dad moment,' Mick Clarke reveals

Prince George got a hands on lesson in giving back this week, joining his dad, the Prince of Wales, at The Passage, a London homelessness charity with a long family connection.

Mick Clarke, the charity’s chief executive, welcomed George to the St Vincent’s centre and explained their No Night Out campaign, which aims to ensure no one spends even a single night on the streets.

“You’re going to help prepare our Christmas lunch for those who won’t have a place to call home,” Clarke told George, who eagerly got stuck in.

Father and son duo pitched in with laying tables complete with Aston Villa-themed Christmas crackers and prepping food alongside head chef Claudette Dawkins.

George took to Yorkshire puddings while William handled the sprouts.

Clarke said the pair were “absolutely lovely” and “very relaxed,” describing a moment in the kitchen with George and William as “just beautiful.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson added, “It was important to The Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering.

They both greatly enjoyed meeting staff, volunteers and service users.”

George had a memorable moment of his own during the visit, pausing in awe as he signed The Passage’s visitors’ book on the very same page previously signed by his father and late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“Wow. Ok,” the youngster exclaimed, clearly impressed.

Mick Clarke, The Passage’s chief executive, described the scene as a “proud dad moment” for William, who used it as an opportunity to tell George, “That’s my mum.”

After spending about an hour at the centre, the princes were sent off with three teddy bears, including gifts for George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William later went a step further, sending food hampers filled with cakes and treats to be shared across the residential centres.