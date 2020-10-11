Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Andrew will very likely be disbanded by the British royal family in light of his highly objectionable links with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth may not have appeared in pictures of his own daughter, Princess Beatrice's wedding in July, his relationship with the Crown is getting weaker as we speak.

Earlier, the Queen's official website quietly dropped links to Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram pages on its home page.

This has led to speculations about Andrew's royal title getting stripped, as he begins to withdraw from the royal family’s public life forever.

Whether the Buckingham Palace has decided to make Andrew stop using his HRH title, much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who moved to the US earlier this year, a key decision will be made on Remembrance Sunday coming November 8.

Many people believe that if Andrew does not attend the monumental event, it can be very well asserted that he has been stripped of his royal title till the end of time.

