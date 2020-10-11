Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

The First Information Report (FIR) registered against Nawaz on October 1 was lodged by a citizen in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: A special police team decided to take no legal action against all senior PML-N leadership innocent, except for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a sedition case lodged with the Shahdara police recently.

According to a report published in The News, the case was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed. The team, while investigating the case according to its terms of reference (ToRs), recorded the statement of the complainant.

In view of the FIR and the statement of the complainant, the team also removed four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) from the FIR.

The investigation team decided to take no legal action against Raja Zafarul Haq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Khurram Dastaghir, Senator Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum, Saleem Zia, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Salahuddin Tirmizi, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Ahsan Iqbal – including many others.

According to a spokesperson for the Investigation Wing Lahore, the probe of the rest of the case will be completed in accordance with the requirements of the law, evidence, and justice.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered against Nawaz on October 1 was lodged by a citizen in the Shahdra Police Station’s jurisdiction. The case was registered under the provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code for criminal conspiracy against the PML-N chief and other leaders.

The FIR alleges that the former prime minister, in his speeches, supported the policies of India, and claimed that Nawaz wanted to give the impression that Pakistan will be listed in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list in its upcoming meeting.

The citizen in the FIR claimed that Nawaz, in his speeches, wanted to divert the attention of Indian forces' atrocities in occupied Kashmir and India's occupation of the territory.

“Nawaz Sharif's speech was aimed to indirectly benefit his friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” stated the FIR. It also alleged that the former prime minister's speeches defamed Pakistan's high courts and armed forces in front of the international community.

The federal government distanced itself from the move as Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his displeasure over the development.