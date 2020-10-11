Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future

Prince Harry may not have spent ample time with his Princess Diana, but within the short span she lived with her boys, she made spot-on predictions about their futures.



Robert Lacey in his new book, Battle of Brothers, has revealed the insightful predication that the Princess of Wales had made about the first and second-born children within the royal family.

Lacey writes in his new book: "'Royal firstborns may get all the glory', said Diana in one interview, 'but the second-borns enjoy more freedom. Only when Harry is a lot older will he realise how lucky he is not to have been the eldest.'"

This statement was made when Harry was still a young boy, but if falls in line with how his future has rolled out as he decided to quit the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

Previous reports had also unearthed how Princess Diana was sure his youngest son would eventually move to the US, as revealed by astrologer Debbie Frank.