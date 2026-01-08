Khloe Kardashian opens up on surprising eating habits

Khloe Kardashian shared insight into what her platter looks like.

The reality star got real about her diet when she answered a number of questions submitted by her fans during her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

In one of the questions, the Good American founder was asked about her daily meal, which she quipped about, “I feel like I talk about this but I don’t think anyone believes me.

“I am not the best eater,” she explained. “Like, I eat fine but I just love snacks. I’m a huge snacker. I call myself a grazer because I like to graze throughout the day.”

Khloe continued, “But I also don’t have this profound worldly taste palette. I like the kids' menu and I like a lot of fried food, pastas, that kind of stuff, and I would rather just kick my ass in the gym…It's all about balance."

Despite her admission, Khloe previously opened up about her diet when sharing the reason, she created her protein brand, Khloud.

She admitted that the inspiration behind the healthy-eating brand started with her getting back in the gym and realizing she’s never been a fan of stifling her junk food cravings.

Kardashian explained that over the years, while she’s been increasing her protein intake and working on her muscle mass, she realised that she couldn’t find protein snacks that she trusted that didn’t taste “artificial and chalky” and had limited ingredients.

“I wanted things that were not only good for you, but I am a chubby girl at heart, so I needed it to taste good,” she said at the time. “Taste comes first for me.”