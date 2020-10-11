Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Mak Ruffalo touches upon getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Mak Ruffalo touches on getting ‘kicked out’ of Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ franchise

Mak Ruffalo was never one to be graciously accepted as the face of the Hulk, at least in the beginning, however, with time, the actor left fans in awe over his chops and won hearts all around for his mesmerizing acting skills and work ethic. 

While his play as both Bruce Banner and the Hulk is one of the most beloved parts of the franchise, the actor continues to be blown away over having gotten this project in the first place.

During one of his most recent interviews with Varity, the Marvel actor touched upon his child like amazement over the casting and how he feels about having got the part.

Once the questions were posted, the embarrassed actor was quick to confess, "Yeah. Every time I’m whining like, 'God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?' I'm like, 'Hey, Remember you’re not even supposed to be here.' Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can’t believe it.”

Even now, "I still keep thinking, 'They’re going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they’re all going to find out.'"

Not only that, during the course of his interview the actor was also asked about his childhood dreams and whether he ever imagined himself on the Marvel sets.

The Hulk actor was so candid during his interview that he immediately yelled out “never” and went on to detail his childhood acting portfolio.

From theatre productions at Santa Monica Boulevard to manning the bar, Ruffalo always kept his eye on the prize and felt heavenly whenever he got to stand on that little theatre stage during the day.

He concluded his interview by claiming, "I think you might be shooting a little bit low. I think you can probably expand what you think you’re capable of."

More From Entertainment:

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child
Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future

Princess Diana predicted the lives Prince Harry and William would lead in the future
Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Meghan Markle faced ‘personal animosity’ in the palace: ‘They hated her’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’

Princess Beatrice claims Queen Elizabeth ‘loves’ watching ‘The Crown’
Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision
Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly
Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'

Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed
Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it

Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it
Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project
Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Latest

view all