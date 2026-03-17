‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Tom Holland swings back with new vibe

Tom Holland just dropped the first tease for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and let’s just say – the friendly neighbourhood hero might be entering his brooding era.

Ahead of full trailer release, set to roll out in pieces across fan pages (yes, Marvel is making you work for it), the first footage shows Spidey mid-swing, saving someone between skyscrapers. Simple enough… until a voice cuts in: “rebirth.”

Subtle? Not really.

The tone feels darker, slower – almost giving Zack Synder energy – a noticeable shift from Holland’s earlier outings. And there’s a reason for that. This time, the film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stepping in after Jon Watts’ trilogy.

It’s also Holland’s first solo Spidey film since Spider Man: No Way Home, the billion-dollar multiverse chaos that brought together Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Now? Clean slate. New suit. New chapter.

When filming wrapped, Cretton didn’t hold back his praise: “kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances and for your friendship.”

He added: “I’m so deeply grateful… can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen.”

Translation: expectations are sky-high.

The real question? Is this a glow-up… or a full-on reboot?