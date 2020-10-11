Can't connect right now! retry
Video: Esra Bilgic lauds dance of a girl on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Famed Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan appreciated the dance performance of a girl and shared the video with the fans on International Day of the Girl Child.

Taking to Instagram, Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, posted the dance video of the girl with the caption “#DayOftheGirl.”

Celebrating the day, she further wrote both in the Turkish and English languages alongwith heart emoticon, “Today is 11th of October, Day of the Girl.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans and within no time it garnered thousands of hearts.

Earlier, Turkish Esra treated her fans with new Instagram post as she shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama Ramo.

She is currently seen in crime drama Ramo.

The Turkish actress rose to fame with her stellar performance in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

