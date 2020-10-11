Jalil Sharaqpuri slams Nawaz Sharif, calls him a 'lota'

PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Jalil Sharaqpuri addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 11, 2020. — Geo News

LAHORE: PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Jalil Sharaqpuri slammed his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and called him a "lota" on Saturday, as his relationship with the party continued to appear strained.



The lota — a plastic vessel — is used figuratively in Pakistani politics as an insulting term for people who switch parties and loyalties quite frequently.

Sharaqpuri is among five PML-N MPAs who earned the ire of the party leadership when they met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without obtaining permission.

Read more: PML-N workers, angry at Jalil Sharaqpuri's 'betrayal', place 'lota' on his head

“Did Nawaz not change his [loyalties]?” he asked, adding: “They are all lotas.”

The lawmaker said that “India is taking advantage of Nawaz’s speeches” made from London via video during the Opposition's All Parties Conference last month.



“In my opinion, Nawaz’s speech was inappropriate,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo should speak in the interest of Pakistan.

Sharaqpuri said that while the party leadership makes decisions, a person should be able to express his reservations against them.

The lawmaker said that he was a member of the PML-N earlier and had left the party after “ideological differences with Nawaz”, following which he was with the PTI for eight years.



In the 2018 elections, "[PML-N lawmaker] Rana Tanveer asked me to opt for PML-N’s ticket and I agreed on the condition that I be allowed to hold on to my differences with Nawaz," Sharaqpuri said.



He said whatever the party, he had come into politics "to serve the country". "For me Pakistan comes before anything or anyone else."



Read more: FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'

Talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the premier has Pakistan’s interests at heart. “He raised the slogan of Islam in the United Nations.”

“If PML-N talks about honouring the vote, then respect should also be accorded to votes given to Imran Khan,” he said.

Reacting to an event that took place a few days ago, where PML-N workers placed a lota on top of his head, Sharaqpuri demanded PML-N to take action against those involved.

"I joined PML-N with good intentions, and I am still a part of it," he added.