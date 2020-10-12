TikTok ban update: PTA, TikTok start discussions over resumption of services

The official logo of TikTok displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. Photo: Reuters

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday started discussions with TikTok's senior management on resumption of services by the Chinese-owned app.



According to a press release by the PTA, a virtual meeting was held between the two parties today "in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan."

The press release said that TikTok's senior representative highlighted the efforts that were taken and also shared future strategy on how to improve content moderation keeping in mind Pakistan's laws.



The chairman PTA asked TikTok's management to provide tangible timelines on when the proposed actions can be taken.



"Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan," concluded the press release.



