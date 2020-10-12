Meghan Markle seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocks a bold look during Zoom call

Meghan Markle stunned everyone as she sported a black top to show off her elegance during her latest Zoom call with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocked a bold look that was reminiscent of her mother-in-law Princess Diana.



The Duchess styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back for a low bun to give a perfect look to her beauty.



In her latest video chat with Malala Yousafzai in honour of International Day of the Girl, Meghan tried to give a hint about her untold expressions regarding her future life as she looked totally different from other royals during the Zoom call along with The Duke of Sussex.



Meghan, who rarely appears with dark eyes and berry lips, surprised her fans with bold makeup choice, which, however, attracted massive applause.

She delighted fans with her elegance as she sported a black sleeveless jumper and white trousers. The Duchess also wore gold watch and two gold bracelets to finish her decent look.