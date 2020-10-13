London police asked to look into Nawaz Sharif allegedly violating coronavirus rules

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seen walking the streets of London in a group of seven, against rules that permit only six people to socialise. — Still from video on Twitter

London police have been asked to look into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif roaming the streets of the British capital with more than six people, allegedly in violation of the coronavirus laws imposed in the country.

On Monday, a Twitter user shared a video of Nawaz entering a park in London with an entourage that included former state minister Abid Sher Ali.

Minutes after the video was shared, Twitter user @usarxaza claimed that the former prime minister was violating UK law by roaming with an entourage of “more than six people”.

“More than 6 people are not allowed to be together in the UK at the moment. He is breaking the law there too,” tweeted usarxaza.

Seeing the tweet, another user @RadiantSez tagged London’s Metropolitan Police.



“Dear @metpoliceuk these men are breaking the 6 people rule. Please look into this. Their group leader's surname is Sharif and address is Avonfield [sic] Apartments, Park Lane. Thanks,” the Twitter use wrote.

Soon after the tweet, Met Police’s contact centre asked the user to direct message them so they can “discuss the matter further”.

A screenshot shared by the user shows that they promptly messaged the contact centre and informed them that the man, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the video had a “big gathering outside his apartment with no social distancing or masks”.

The Met contact centre responded saying that the local police had been “made aware of the incident”, with no other details provided.

UK's coronavirus restrictions

Last month, the UK government introduced rules whereby people can socialise "in groups of up to six" inside or outside their homes.

People from a single household with more than six people "cannot meet as a group with any additional people".

"You should continue to maintain social distancing with anyone you do not live with. There is further guidance on meeting with others safely, which includes details of exemptions from this limit, including for larger households and support bubbles," says the UK government website.