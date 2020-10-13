Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Sir Elton John reportedly shared about his real fear as the singer revealed that he felt his wig was about to fly off when a storm disrupted his concert in Australia back in January.

Elton opened up about his fear, saying he was afraid that his wig would fly off as when a major storm disrupted his concert in Australia.



As per report, three people helped him to get off the stage during his concert in January.

A media outlet, reading from his autobiography on Instagram, reported: 'The 73-year-old singer recalled the show in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.'

He was reported to have said: "I found myself preoccupied by the challenge of attempting to play piano in the middle of the most torrential downpour I had ever experienced."

The star continued: "Then the gales started which turned the rain horizontal. I could hear screams in the crowd, there were picnic baskets and chairs in the air."

He added: "For the first time in my life I became incredibly conscious of the fact I was wearing a hairpiece."

"There seemed every chance that before the song was over someone in Tasmania was going to find themselves wearing my wig.”

Elton concluded: "It has been quite a year. My film, my farewell tour. And just when I thought my life could not get anymore unbelievable, I went and won an Oscar."