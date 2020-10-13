Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Sir Elton John reportedly shared about his real fear as the singer revealed that he felt his wig was about to fly off when a storm disrupted his concert in Australia back in January.

Elton opened up about his fear, saying he was afraid that his wig would fly off as when a major storm disrupted his concert in Australia.

Sharing about his real fear, the singer revealed that he felt his wig was about to fly off when a storm disrupted his concert in Australia.

As per report, three people helped him to get off the stage during his concert in January.

A media outlet, reading from his autobiography on Instagram, reported: 'The 73-year-old singer recalled the show in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.'

He was reported to have said: "I found myself preoccupied by the challenge of attempting to play piano in the middle of the most torrential downpour I had ever experienced."

The star continued: "Then the gales started which turned the rain horizontal. I could hear screams in the crowd, there were picnic baskets and chairs in the air."

He added: "For the first time in my life I became incredibly conscious of the fact I was wearing a hairpiece."

"There seemed every chance that before the song was over someone in Tasmania was going to find themselves wearing my wig.”

Elton concluded: "It has been quite a year. My film, my farewell tour. And just when I thought my life could not get anymore unbelievable, I went and won an Oscar."

