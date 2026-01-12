Why Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes look stirs fans frenzy?

Why Kylie Jenner’s Golden Globes look is creating major buzz

Kylie Jenner turned heads at this Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony for more than one reason.

While the Khy mogul stole the spotlight after receiving a heartfelt shoutout from her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during his winning speech, she further captured more attention thanks to the diamond jewellery.

Dressed in a Golden Globes-worthy gown from Ashi Studio, Page Six reported that the gold attire was accentuated with over 100 carats worth of custom Lorraine Schwarz jewels, which included a pair of 75-carat earrings and multiple rings.

Giving her millions of Instagram followers a glimpse at the complete look, the reality star shared a footage of herself modelling in the gown and jewellery before arriving at the awards show.

Moreover, the 28-year-old entrepreneur skipped the event’s red carpet and was seen seated next to her film star beau during its televised broadcast.

Additionally, she made the Marty Supreme actor's major nomination more special with of splash of her latest scent from Kylie Cosmetics.

Sharing a video of herself using the article, she offered a peek into her preprations while getting ready for the star-studded event.

Kylie accompanied Timothée to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, where he won Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in Marty Supreme.

“For my parents, for my partner, I love you so much,” the spoke while addressing his date during his acceptance speech.