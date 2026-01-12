Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi cozy Golden Globes reunion steals attention

Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi worked together on ‘Deep Water’

Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi stole attention at the 2026 Golden Globes when they were spotted sharing a warm, intimate reunion inside the Beverly Hilton.

The 37-year-old Knives Out star, who recently ended her nine-month romance with Tom Cruise, was seen mingling with Elordi (28) Sunday, January 11.

The pair previously worked together on the 2022 thriller Deep Water, and their chemistry was evident as they caught up among the star-studded crowd.

At one point the two were photographed holding hands and laughing with Elordi gently touching de Armas’s arm as they exchanged smiles before the ceremony began.

De Armas looked radiant as she chatted with the young actor who enjoyed a standout evening with two Golden Globe nominations.

The reunion came just months after de Armas’s split from Tom Cruise following a nine-month romance that began during filming.

Elordi, meanwhile, continues to rise as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors with his performance in Frankenstein earning critical acclaim.

De Armas and Tom Cruise’s romance began in early 2025 when the two were first linked after working together and spending time off set.

Their relationship quickly drew attention especially after they were spotted holding hands during a Vermont getaway in July.

As per Daily Mail, what started as a working relationship soon developed into something more with insiders noting that their connection went beyond friendship.

The couple’s romance lasted nine months before ending in October reportedly because the pace felt too fast for de Armas and that the spark eventually faded.