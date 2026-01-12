Nikki Glaser apologises after Michael B. Jordan mom reacts to raunchy joke

Nikki Glaser was quick to apologise after making an explicit joke about Sinners star Michael B. Jordan right in front of his mother, Donna Jordan.

The newly minted Golden Globe nominee may have briefly regretted bringing his mom as his date at the 83rd annual ceremony, as Glaser, 41, didn't hold back during her opening monologue.

Including the 38-year-old American actor and film producer in her playful opening monologue at the star-studded event held on Sunday, January 11, the comedian referenced Jordan’s dual roles as twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s horror hit Sinners.

"I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like, Nikki B. Jerkin’, because that was awesome,” she quipped, putting a raunchy spin on the Creed lead’s full name.

While the joke drew laughter from the audience present at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the broadcast quickly cut to the mother of the actor, who appeared unimpressed.

Donna was seen rolling her eyes while sipping her drink. Sensing the moment, Glaser read the room and immediately issued a lighthearted apology.

Acknowledging the joke’s awkward timing, she smiled and added playfully, "I’m so sorry. That should’ve been a DM."

For the unversed, this is not the first time Jordan has brought his mother as a date to awards shows. In the past the mother-son duo won hearts with their delightful appearances.

This year, Jordan is nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category, one of Sinners’ seven total nominations at the Globes.