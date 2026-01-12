Miley Cyrus shines at Golden Globes as engagement ring steals spotlight

Miley Cyrus turns head at 2026 Golden Globes

Miley Cyrus turned heads at the 2026 Golden Globes where the spotlight wasn’t just on her nomination but on the dazzling engagement ring she proudly displayed.

The 33-year-old was nominated for Best Original Song for Dream as One from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The singer arrived at the Beverly Hilton in a dramatic black floor-length sequin gown.

The gown featured bold, fanned-out details on the sleeves and a plunging neckline which she accessorized with a black pendant necklace.

Her hair freshly dyed back to her iconic Hannah Montana blonde was styled in tousled waves that gave her signature rock-and-roll edge.

While her fashion choice was striking, it was her new engagement ring from fiancé Maxx Morando that stole the spotlight.

Cyrus first debuted the ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in December, shortly after People confirmed her engagement.

Designed by Jacquie Aiche, the aforementioned piece features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick 14-karat yellow gold band.

As per People, the sparkler’s estimated value may be between $150,000 and $450,000 making it one of the most talked-about accessories of the evening.

Cyrus and her drummer boyfriend have been together for four years and living together for much of that time.

A source close to the couple shared with the outlet that Cyrus is “thrilled to be engaged.”

The insider added that Morando’s private nature has influenced Cyrus who chose not to make a formal announcement about their engagement and preferred to let the ring speak for itself.