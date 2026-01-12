 
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz skip on red carpet debut at Golden Globes

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles spark online speculations for trouble in paradise

Geo News Digital Desk
January 12, 2026

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles have not walked the red carpet together yet, and Sunday’s Golden Globes did not change that.

The 37-year-old actress and singer appeared solo in the ceremony, where she was one of the presenters, and Styles, 31, was nowhere in sight.

The couple’s decision not to make their relationship red carpet special raised some questions among fans, who took to social media and wrote, “wow their relationships still a secret."

Another fan expressed, "red carpets haven't been the same since harry styles stepped away."

While some noted that the Fine Line hitmaker is seemingly working on a new album and tour, which could be the reason he skipped the Hollywood ceremony.

Although the Blink Twice actress or the One Direction alum have not addressed the tension rumours, it was previously reported that Kravitz’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, has already met Styles and approves of their relationship.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in August, when they were seen going on walks together in Rome.

Kravitz and the Falling singer were reported to have built a “very relaxed life” together, as an insider told People Magazine back in December.

