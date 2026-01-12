Elle Fanning interrupts Kylie, Timothee PDA-packed moment at Golden Globes

Elle Fanning surprises Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Elle Fanning caught up with her old friend Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the Golden Globes, and the interaction went viral on social media.

The 27-year-old actress attended the award ceremony with her boyfriend, Gus Wenner, and walked up to the Dune star’s table during the break.

Chalamet, who co-starred with Fenning in A Complete Unknown, was busy packing on PDA with Jenner at the moment, but the Sentimental Value star accidentally tapped the Khy founder on her shoulder and broke the moment.

As seen in videos circulated online, the All The Bright Places actress playfully laughed, telling them she didn't “wanna interrupt.”

Jenner and Chalamet both appeared pleased to see Fanning and stirred up a conversation after embracing her.

The Maleficent star knelt in front of the couple’s table to continue talking to them, and the video sparked a positive reaction all over social media.

While Chalamet and Fanning became friends while working on their movie, Jenner seemingly warmed up to her last award season when both of them were seen chatting together.

At the Golden Globes 2025, Jenner, Fanning, and Chalamet were all seated together, and the socialite was later seen posing for pictures with the actress and her sister, Dakota Fanning.