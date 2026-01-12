Seth Rogen makes major announcement about 'The Studio' after Globes win

Seth Rogen makes major 'The Studio' announcement after Globes win

Seth Rogen nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy during the ceremony held on Sunday, January 11.

Backstage, The Studio star told press that the show is all set to return for a second season, which begins filming next week.

“We’ve literally written some things that happened leading up to this award show into episodes as we’ve been writing the show. We start shooting in a week,” he revealed.

“So yes, several things have happened, both today and leading up to this event that we have written directly into the show, and you’ll probably know what they are when you see them,” the actor and comedian further shared.

While spilling the beans about which celebrity cameos fans can expect from the meta-comedy’s next release, the newly minted Best Actor Gold Globe winner added that he was approached by “a lot of people” at the latest ceremony, expressing the urge to appear in the series.

“A lot of people literally just came up to us and were like, ‘Put me on your show. I’ll do anything. I’ll walk by!’” he claimed.

While mentioning Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group’s CEO Tom Rothman, the 43-year-old series creator revealed that “real studio heads” are also among those who “want to be on the show.”

The Studio, created by and starring Rogen, won two Golden Globe awards in total. The series took home Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy alongside Rogen’s win.