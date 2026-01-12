Golden Globes 2026 shines with emotional wins, bold jokes and surprise reunions

Golden Globes 2026 shines with emotional wins bold jokes, surprise reunions

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards took place on January 11, 2026 and delivered a night with full of emotions laughter and buzz all over the Hollywood.

The glamorous and star-studded ceremony honoured big films like One Battle After Another and Hamnet. It was mainly welcomed by viewers as a strong moment in awards season.

However, not every part of the night worked as smoothly as everyone hoped.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host and instantly set the mood early with her confident monologue.

She joked about Hollywood culture, the media and famous faces including Leonardo DiCaprio Timothée Chalamet and George Clooney.

Nikki Glaser returned as the host of 2026 Golden Globes

Many viewers praised her for bringing energy and honesty back to the stage.

One of the most talked about moments came when Teyana Taylor won best supporting actress for One Battle After Another, surprising many but her speech struck emotional chord.

The 35-year-old actress thanked director Paul Thomas Anderson and talked proudly about “little Brown girls.”

Teyana Taylor won best supporting actress for 'One Battle After Another'

Julia Roberts also sparked buzz when she received a standing ovation during her comeback to the Globes.

Nominated for After the Hunt, the star used her moment to praise filmmaker Eva Victor.

There were lighter moments too as Rose Byrne made the audience laugh when she shared that her husband Bobby Cannavale missed the ceremony because he was attending a reptile expo.

Moreover, not everything worked as some felt that the show was too long and found the music breaks distracting.