Tuesday Oct 13 2020
National T20 Cup: Danish Aziz pulls a Javed Miandad as Sindh beats KP

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

The National T20 Cup's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh clash went down the wire on Tuesday, with Danish Aziz pulling off a Javed Miandad in the end, finishing the match with a six when 5 runs were needed at the last ball.

KP set a modest target of 139 despite resting several of its regulars, and Sindh's run chase was dealt a blow in the very first over when Shaheen Afridi had Sharjeel Khan caught on his first ball.

Format misfit Asad Shafiq vanished in the second over and the wickets kept on tumbling one after another.

By the 8th over, Sindh were 34-7. New find Danish Aziz and veteran all-rounder Anwar Ali then struck a much needed 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket to help their side avoid a record defeat.

Their effort almost proved insufficient as Sindh needed 19 off the final six balls — an equation that soon deteriorated to 15 off just three.

When a defeat seemed a foregone conclusion, Sindh found a new hero in Aziz, who hit consecutive boundaries off the final three balls to get his side home in the most thrilling finish of the tournament.

