Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' star, passes away at 77

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' star, passes away at 77 

Conchata Ferrell, who appeared in famed sitcom Two and a Half Men, died of cardiac arrest on Monday. 

She was aged aged 77.

Ferrell suffered a cardiac arrest and died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles, her publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed.

The actor had joined the cast of Two and a Half Men in 2003 and acted in the comic series for more than a decade, playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer.

Following Ferrell's death, Sheen took to Twitter to mourn the loss and pay tribute to his co-star.

He said her death was "a shocking and painful loss."

Meanwhile, Cryer wrote, "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

He said in another tweet, "I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it."

For her acting stint on Two and a Half Men, Ferrell received two Emmy supporting actress nominations and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on LA Law.

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

