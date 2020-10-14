Max Ehrich moves on from Demi Lovato as he cozies up to singer Sonika Vaid

Max Ehrich seems to have put Demi Lovato behind him as he reportedly moves on and jumps into another relationship, not long after the split.



Turning to his Instagram, the actor posted a photo with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid where the two can be seen cozying up with Max’s arm around her. The two were also dressed their best in black and it seemed like they were heading out for a date night.

Soon after the photo was posted, fans went wild with speculation and assumed that the actor has found his rebound after continuous attempts of getting Demi’s attention.

Earlier, it was reported by E! News the actor has still not completely let go of the past and is not refusing to leave her alone which has in turn, created issues for her.



Citing a source, the outlet revealed: "She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone."

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Another source had shared the same a few weeks back, as they told the outlet: "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media.”

“She wants nothing to do with him,” added the grapevine.