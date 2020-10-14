Can't connect right now! retry
Forward block in PML-N? Minister says over 15 MNAs ‘approached’ him with a request to join PTI

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak while giving an interview. Photo: Geo.tv/File

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned him the task to contact the disgruntled lawmakers of the PML-N, who are fed up with the negative narrative of the party leadership, The News reported on Wednesday.

While speaking at a gathering in Nowshera, Khattak said: “Over 15 members of the National Assembly have now approached me while others are also flexing their muscles to part ways with the PML-N and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in near future.”

The defence minister claimed that the PML-N would soon be divided into three pieces, which would help dump the politics of agitation and personal vendetta.

Read more: Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January, says Maryam Nawaz

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, had looted the country with both hands turn by turn during their rule.

“They are now making a hue and cry when being held accountable for their plunder and misdeeds,” he said, clarifying that premier would not spare even his close aides and friends if found involved in corruption and malpractices while holding public offices.

About artificial price-hike, he said that the government had now turned its focus towards controlling price-hike, unemployment, and ensuring good governance, hoping that the situation would soon improve due to tangible steps against hoarders and profiteers.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says govt will not hinder Opposition's rallies, say sources

He also said that the PTI would win the upcoming by-election on PK-63 with a big margin and opposition parties would face a crushing defeat in the ensuing electoral contest.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, candidate for PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel and a large number of PTI workers and supporters were present on the occasion.

