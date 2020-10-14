Govt decides to import tomatoes from Iran due to high prices in country

The tomato import permits have been issued so that importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to import tomatoes from Iran due to high prices in the country, The News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Food Security said that the government has decided to import tomatoes and onions from Iran due to high prices in Pakistan, and the federal government has given a green signal in this regard.

The import of tomatoes and onions from Iran has been permitted for one month, with the aim of reducing prices, the spokesperson said, adding that the permits have been issued so that importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his government will take action against the rising food prices from his week.

'Govt to bring commodities prices down'

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday had said the government would adopt a coordinated mechanism to bring prices down and improve supplies of the commodities by anticipating shortages.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad to give details of the decisions taken in the weekly cabinet meeting and a meeting on price control, he said the government was aware that the price hike is a serious issue which has adversely affected low and middle-income groups.

Later, in an interview with a private television channel, he also claimed that the government would bring down inflation within two weeks.