Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt decides to import tomatoes from Iran due to high prices in country

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

The tomato import permits have been issued so that importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to import tomatoes from Iran due to high prices in the country, The News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Food Security said that the government has decided to import tomatoes and onions from Iran due to high prices in Pakistan, and the federal government has given a green signal in this regard.

Read more: Govt to bring prices down, improve supply of commodities: Shibli Faraz

The import of tomatoes and onions from Iran has been permitted for one month, with the aim of reducing prices, the spokesperson said, adding that the permits have been issued so that importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his government will take action against the rising food prices from his week.

'Govt to bring commodities prices down'

Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday had said the government would adopt a coordinated mechanism to bring prices down and improve supplies of the commodities by anticipating shortages.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad to give details of the decisions taken in the weekly cabinet meeting and a meeting on price control, he said the government was aware that the price hike is a serious issue which has adversely affected low and middle-income groups.

Later, in an interview with a private television channel, he also claimed that the government would bring down inflation within two weeks.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan vows to expose India’s rights violations after Pakistan re-elected to UNHRC

PM Imran Khan vows to expose India’s rights violations after Pakistan re-elected to UNHRC
Pak Army wins international military drill competition for third consecutive year: ISPR

Pak Army wins international military drill competition for third consecutive year: ISPR
Maulana Adil Khan’s assassination: Religious parties announce country-wide strike on Friday

Maulana Adil Khan’s assassination: Religious parties announce country-wide strike on Friday
Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border

Pak Army soldier martyred in firing from across Afghan border
Seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

Seven injured in Quetta grenade attack
'Atif Aslam ko bula lain': Chaudhry has novel suggestion for PML-N's Oct 16 event

'Atif Aslam ko bula lain': Chaudhry has novel suggestion for PML-N's Oct 16 event
'My wife is 19, not 12,' stuntman Sultan Golden claims amidst child marriage controversy

'My wife is 19, not 12,' stuntman Sultan Golden claims amidst child marriage controversy
Brown bears attack Balakot villages

Brown bears attack Balakot villages
PM Imran Khan says will deal with profiteer mafia himself

PM Imran Khan says will deal with profiteer mafia himself
Temperature in Karachi likely to touch 42C today

Temperature in Karachi likely to touch 42C today
Forward block in PML-N? Minister says over 15 MNAs ‘approached’ him with a request to join PTI

Forward block in PML-N? Minister says over 15 MNAs ‘approached’ him with a request to join PTI
Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council ‘despite Indian opposition’

Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council ‘despite Indian opposition’

Latest

view all