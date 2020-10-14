Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson has been wearing her heart on her sleeve during the process of her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

And the American Idol winner is opening up about the end of her seven-year marriage once again in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on,” began the talk show host.

"I feel like if you're hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there's nothing wrong with anything—life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don't expect and are sad,” she said.

She went on to explain how she has been particularly cautious about the things she says publicly for the sake of her children and step-children and how it may affect their lives.

"There's a lot of hearts involved here, and you know, that's the thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye,” she said.

“So, I care one hundred percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet. So, that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst.”

“I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, 'Hmmm, like, what I say has a domino effect in other people's lives,” she added. 

