Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Britney Spears looks tense while delivering a message in new video

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Britney Spears - who is currently embroiled in court battle with her father over her ongoing conservatorship, appeared uncomfortable in new Instagram video, rocking back and forth while delivering a message to her followers.

The singer left fans worried as she shared a new video on social media, telling fans how much she enjoyed her summer. Some of her followers described it as a frenzied state.

The 'Toxic' singer's latest post also worried the followers – who have been leading the #FreeBritney campaign – as they noticed the shakiness in her voice , describing it as a sign that things are not going well for the pop star. Many feel it is scripted.

The mother-of-two appeared in a white shirt with a light makeup to tell fans: 'OK so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall (autumn). I pulled out all of my jackets and then the next day it was really hot. It was very confusing.'

She continues: 'Anyhow this summer has been so much fun for me. I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much.'

The star adds: 'But the most important thing that I did learn was that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all.'

Britney concludes: 'Anyways I hope your summer was as good as mine and god bless you all.'

In response to the post, one wrote: 'The way she rocks herself back and forth is a self-soothing tactic. Something isn’t right.'

