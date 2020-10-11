Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

Rickshaw drivers sitting during lockdown imposed in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Sunday noted that the coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during the past week which had remained below 2% during the past six weeks.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said mini smart lockdowns have been re-imposed in major cities of the country including Karachi, Islamabad, and in the Azad Jammu Kashmir region, keeping in view the surge in coronavirus cases.



Read more: Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

In a tweet, the minister noted that the positivity rate of the virus has increased by 2% during the past week whereas it was recorded at less than 2% during the past six weeks.

"Administration across the country has been directed to ensure safety measures, however, success is still impossible without the support and cooperation from people," the minister wrote on Twitter.



PM Imran urges people to follow SOPs strictly

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan that can be triggered by the onset of winter, urging people to strictly ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Thanking God for saving the country from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, the premier said that Pakistan has been spared from "the worst effects of COVID-19".

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the prime minister said in a tweet.





