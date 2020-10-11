Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during past week: Asad Umar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Rickshaw drivers sitting during lockdown imposed in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Sunday noted that the coronavirus positivity rate rose to over 2% during the past week which had remained below 2% during the past six weeks.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said mini smart lockdowns have been re-imposed in major cities of the country including Karachi, Islamabad, and in the Azad Jammu Kashmir region, keeping in view the surge in coronavirus cases.

Read more: Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

In a tweet, the minister noted that the positivity rate of the virus has increased by 2% during the past week whereas it was recorded at less than 2% during the past six weeks.

"Administration across the country has been directed to ensure safety measures, however, success is still impossible without the support and cooperation from people," the minister wrote on Twitter.

PM Imran urges people to follow SOPs strictly

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan that can be triggered by the onset of winter, urging people to strictly ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Thanking God for saving the country from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, the premier said that Pakistan has been spared from "the worst effects of COVID-19". 

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the prime minister said in a tweet.


More From Pakistan:

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR

Sedition case: Only Nawaz Sharif remains nominated in FIR
Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi

Maulana Adil Khan laid to rest in Karachi
Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief

Maulana Adil Khan assassination attempt to instigate unrest by Pakistan’s enemies: Army chief
Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts

Mental illnesses in Pakistan on the rise due to coronavirus, say experts
Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months

Punjab reports highest number of coronavirus cases in single day in almost 2 months
BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results
FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon

FM Qureshi hopes to see Pakistan on FATF white list soon
Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Pakistan calls for honouring 'humantarian conditions' during ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases

Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases
Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi
Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law

Bilawal urges Karachi lawyers to support Opposition movement for rule of law
YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14

YDA rejects formation of 'illegal body' PMC, announces march to Islamabad on Oct 14

Latest

view all