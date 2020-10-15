Can't connect right now! retry
Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories

As the Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Wednesday, some of the biggest stars in music were honoured.

While cheers and applause were canned due to a COVID-impacted show at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, host for the evening, Kelly Clarkson managed to wow the virtual audience with her fiery rendition of Higher Love, with Sheila E. and Pentatonix.

"Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally," said Clarkson.

John Legend dedicated his performance to wife Chirssy Teigen days after the couple suffered the loss of their unborn baby.

Alicia Keys, Luke Combs and Brandy also set fire to the stage with their performances.

Here’s a list of winners in key categories:

Top Artist:

  • Post Malone - WINNER

Top 100 Song:

  • Old Town Road by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Male Artist:

  • Post Malone

Top Female Artist:

  • Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

  • Harry Styles

Top Social Artist:

  • BTS

Top Song Sales Artist:

  • Lizzo

Top R&B Artist:

  • Khalid

Top Country Artist:

  • Luke Combs

Top Latin Artist:

  • Lauren Daigle

Top Christian Artist:

  • Lauren Daigle

Top Billboard 200 Album:

  • Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

