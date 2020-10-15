Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Iqra Aziz (L) and her spouse Yasir Hussain. — Instagram/iiqraaziz

Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz on Thursday clapped back at an Instagram troll for taking a jibe at her husband — Yasir Hussain.

The user, taking a dig at Hussain, quoted Aziz: "Once Iqra said that she had seen something in the hairy monster [balon wali bala] that she did not find in any other person."

Responding to the troll, the Suno Chanda starlet said: "I meant to say that he has confidence, respect, honesty, and [an] original account."

View this post on Instagram

#hunza #love #husbandandwife

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN (@iiqraaziz) on

According to Aziz's Instagram post, the pair were in Hunza.

More From Pakistan:

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents
Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab
Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi
Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR
'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation
Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW

Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW
Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan
Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel
Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure

Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure
Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa

Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa
LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

Latest

view all