Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz (L) and her spouse Yasir Hussain. — Instagram/iiqraaziz

Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz on Thursday clapped back at an Instagram troll for taking a jibe at her husband — Yasir Hussain.



The user, taking a dig at Hussain, quoted Aziz: "Once Iqra said that she had seen something in the hairy monster [balon wali bala] that she did not find in any other person."

Responding to the troll, the Suno Chanda starlet said: "I meant to say that he has confidence, respect, honesty, and [an] original account."

According to Aziz's Instagram post, the pair were in Hunza.