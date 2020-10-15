Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Thursday Oct 15, 2020
Pakistani television star Iqra Aziz on Thursday clapped back at an Instagram troll for taking a jibe at her husband — Yasir Hussain.
The user, taking a dig at Hussain, quoted Aziz: "Once Iqra said that she had seen something in the hairy monster [balon wali bala] that she did not find in any other person."
Responding to the troll, the Suno Chanda starlet said: "I meant to say that he has confidence, respect, honesty, and [an] original account."
According to Aziz's Instagram post, the pair were in Hunza.